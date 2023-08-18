Kerala techie in burqa takes video of women in public washroom, arrested

A 23-year-old techie was arrested for allegedly recording videos of women on his mobile phone in a ladies washroom of a mall in Kochi.

The incident has raised concerns on the safety of women in public spaces.

The man, a B.Tech graduate, was booked for the offences under sections 354(C) (Voyeurism) and 419 (Impersonation) of the IPC and Section 66 E of the Information Technology Act on the same day, police said. A local court has remanded him to 14 days in judicial custody.

According to police, the incident occurred on Wednesday (August 16) at the Lulu Mall where the accused, who works in a leading IT firm based at the Infopark, wore a 'burqa' and entered a women's washroom and placed his mobile in there.

He put his phone in a small cardboard box, put a hole in it for the camera to record visuals and stuck it to the door of the washroom. After that he allegedly came out and stood by the main door of the washroom. Noting his suspicious and furtive behaviour, the mall's security personnel informed the police who quickly reached the spot and questioned the accused.

Questioning revealed that he had disguised himself as a woman and that he was recording the scenes in the washroom on his mobile phone, police said.

Subsequently, the burqa and the mobile phone of the accused were seized and he was taken into custody, it said.

The officer said police were investigating whether the accused has carried out such acts in the past anywhere else.