Kerala student death puts SFI, Left on the back foot ahead of Lok Sabha polls

The recently concluded Kerala University Youth Festival made headlines even before it began, all due to a politically charged title assigned to it by the student union, led by the Students Federation of India (SFI). The choice of the name, “Intifada” (An Arabic term meaning ‘shaking off’; often used by Palestinians to mark their resistance against Israel) offered as a statement of solidarity with the Gaza population enduring attacks by Israeli forces, sparked controversy, particularly among the right-wing factions.



Subsequently, ABVP workers approached the Kerala High Court, demanding the removal of the title. Despite the vice-chancellor’s order to remove the name from all display boards, the SFI activists remained defiant, exemplified by former SFI state secretary Shiju Khan reciting a poem about Palestine’s liberation in front of the Kerala University vice chancellor at an event closely following the decision.

SFI faces flak

While ostensibly championing leftist political clarity and internationalism, on the other hand, SFI was facing intense scrutiny for a disturbing act of ‘mob lynching’, by a group of its members, resulting in the tragic ‘suicide’ of a veterinary student. This marks the paradox of the largest student organization in Kerala and a key advocate of leftist ideologies nationwide.

The purported suicide of Sidharthan, following alleged torture by a group of fellow students, including SFI leaders of the campus for two days, has delivered a jarring blow to the CPI-M-led state government. This incident has caught the attention of the political arena, compelling them to refer the case for a CBI inquiry.

Isolated SFI

As news of Sidharthan’s death emerged and his family alleged foul play, the SFI found itself pushed into the dock to answer allegations of his possible murder rather than suicide. Even their ideological fellow travelers did not come to the rescue of the group, nor did the CPI(M)-led government.

“This incident should not be dismissed as mere campus violence; it bears the hallmarks of a brutal mob lynching. It is distinct from a typical campus clash, and the SFI cannot evade responsibility for it. This isn’t a case of a few rogue members committing a crime; rather, it’s the organisation itself that should have prevented such an occurrence on their campus,” said Dr Sunil P Ilayidom, author and Marxian academic who is a professor of the Sree Sankara Sanskrit University, Kalady.

Marxist critique

“When leaders of the SFI, including local officials and campus union representatives, are involved in such acts of violence, it prompts a serious reflection on how individuals capable of such crimes rise to leadership positions within the organization,” he added.

While the media may have its biases, it shouldn’t shield the SFI from addressing this grave issue, said Ilayidom, who had been a leader of the organisation during his student days.

Defending SFI

Pointed out K Anusree, the state president of the SFI: “The SFI maintains that the recent incident was regrettable and should never have occurred. We firmly disavow any form of extrajudicial student intervention on campus. Our heartfelt condolences go out to Sidharthan’s grieving family, and we stand in solidarity with them during this difficult time.

“Moving forward, SFI is committed to actively intervening on campuses to prevent such unfortunate incidents from happening again. It’s important to note that SFI has a history of losing many comrades while defending students; rights and combating injustices on campuses. Unfortunately, mainstream media coverage has historically been unfair towards us,” Anusree added.

Silence is complicity

Anusree visited the house of Sidharthan and tendered apologies to the parents, a rare gesture during such incidents of violence in the state.

“While they may acknowledge the incident now, their response shouldn’t end there; they need to take concrete steps to address it further. It’s troubling that a significant number of students remained silent or even complicit as their peers carried out the lynching. This behaviour is unacceptable from the student community in Kerala,” said Ilayidom.

CPI(M)’s criticism

“Further investigation is necessary to determine whether the silence of the students was due to an atmosphere of fear or other factors. If fear was indeed the cause, it exacerbates the seriousness of the situation. The SFI cannot claim pride in its identity if its leaders are fostering an environment of fear on campus, thereby coercing fellow students into silence regarding such heinous crimes,” he said.

Not only have sympathizers of the organization, but even the CPI(M) itself struggled to defend its student wing in this instance. The party has emphasized that such tendencies are unacceptable and clarified that it wasn’t solely SFI cadres involved but also other students in the violent act.

‘Punish the killers’

“It is truly regrettable that individuals donning the SFI insignia were involved in this heinous incident. Such actions are intolerable, and those responsible, along with the underlying tendencies, must face severe consequences. It is crucial for SFI to demonstrate unwavering commitment to societal values and set an example of social responsibility within the organization,” felt K Suresh Kurup, a CPI(M) leader and a former state president of the SFI.

While denouncing the violence, certain Left-leaning commentators voiced apprehension that it was dealt with using political naivety, a stance they deemed inappropriate for addressing the situation.

Lacking sensitivity

“The way the Pookode incident was seamlessly connected with the mob lynching in northern India serves as a perfect theoretical ratification for fascist ideology. By drawing parallel between the mob lynching of Dalits and minorities, which are often supported by the State and facilitated by financial capital, and the Pookode incident, and even suggesting that the latter is more egregious, fascism is inadvertently whitewashed,” said Shafeeq Salman, a Left leaning political commentator.

However, the SFI leadership acknowledges that many unit-level leaders in professional colleges lack political sensitivity and do not possess strong political or organizational commitments.

Governor acts

“To be frank, we had no knowledge of the Pookode incident until rival organisations raked it up during an election campaign,” PM Arsho, the state secretary of SFI, told The Federal. “It was shocking for us to realise that the unit office bearers, whom all of us expect to de-escalate situations like mob trials, were involved in it,” Arsho added. ‘Our only recourse was to promptly expel them from the organization, and we did just that.”

This incident occurred at a time when the SFI was going hammer and tong against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who serves as the chancellor of universities, accusing him of attempting to saffronise the universities.

Aggressive SFI

Seizing this opportunity, the governor took proactive measures to suspend the vice-chancellor of the university and the dean of the Pookode center, leaving the Kerala government in the lurch.

Since its establishment in 1970, the SFI has been unwavering in its advocacy for student rights on campuses. However, as leftist organisations gained significant influence in Kerala’s universities and educational institutions, accusations of high-handedness and authoritarian behaviour began to emerge against the SFI. Rival student organizations often claim that they are stifled in areas where the SFI holds sway.

Sidharthan’s tragic death has revitalized their opponents, leaving leftist students with a need for introspection and remedial action.