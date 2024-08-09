Kerala: State announces emergency financial aid for landslide-hit families

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 9 (PTI) The Kerala government announced on Friday that it will provide financial support to the people who have lost their homes entirely in the recent landslides in Mundakkai and Chooralmala hamlets of Wayanad district, to help them relocate to a new place.

This assistance will be available to all those affected by the disaster in these areas.

In a statement, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that the government will provide a daily allowance of Rs 300 to adults in families who have lost their source of income due to the disaster.

This benefit will be limited to two members per family, except in cases where a family member is seriously ill or hospitalised, in which case the benefit will be extended to three members. This assistance will be provided for a maximum of 30 days.

Each family currently living in the camp will be provided with an emergency financial assistance of Rs 10,000.

The government is also exploring the possibility of providing housing facilities in government-owned or public-owned properties for those who have lost their homes in the disaster.

The district collector has been asked to submit a report on this matter, and once the report is received, the government will fix the rent and provide the assistance accordingly.

The massive landslides that occurred on July 30 in the hill district have killed 226 people and left over 130 missing. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)