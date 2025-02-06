Kerala SHRC orders probe into police assault on family

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 6 (PTI) The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Thursday ordered an "honest and transparent" investigation into the alleged assault by police officers of a family group, which included women, near a bar in Pathanamthitta district a day ago.

Commission chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas directed the Thiruvananthapuram Range IG that the investigation be carried out by a senior officer of the rank of SP from outside the Pathanamthitta district.

The commission said that after the IG gets the SP's report, he should evaluate it, examine the various allegations and submit his findings before the SHRC within a month.

The SP's report should also be submitted along with it, it added.

The commission said that the matter will be next considered on March 14.

The direction was issued by the SHRC based on newspaper reports of the incident.

The family group, on its way back from a wedding reception, was assaulted near a bar in Pathanamthitta in the wee hours of Wednesday by police officers.

According to police sources, Pathanamthitta SI Jinu S and two other cops who were part of the patrol team involved in the incident have been suspended by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police Ajitha Begum pending enquiry.

Three members of a family, including a woman, were injured after they were allegedly assaulted by the police team in front of the bar due to mistaken identity, police had said.

According to the injured persons, the police team began indiscriminately beating up people who were around the bar, including the family group whose vehicle was parked nearby. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)