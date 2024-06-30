Kerala: Shashi Tharoor, Rajeev Chandrasekhar spar over AIIMS coming up in Kozhikode

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 30 (PTI) The war of words between Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar continued over establishment of AIIMS in Kerala with the former saying that no MP can promise to set up the prestigious medical institution in the place of his choice.

In a social media post on Sunday, Tharoor said despite his best efforts for Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency, the central government has accepted Kerala government's proposal to set up AIIMS in Kozhikode district.

State Health Minister Veena George has informed the state assembly that the Centre has accepted the proposal to set up an AIIMS at Kinalur in Kozhikode, he pointed out on X.

"I stated during the election campaign that no MP can promise to set up an AIIMS in any location of his choice – it depends on what the state government proposes and the central government agrees to.

"Despite my best efforts, and intensive lobbying for an AIIMS in my constituency, I honestly told voters that the state government had opted for Kozhikode and that was the sole choice before the Centre," Tharoor said.

"Shame on those BJP candidates who misled voters by promising otherwise!" Tharoor added.

In his reaction, Chandrasekhar said the Congress MP, who has represented Thiruvananthapuram for 15 years, has kept none of his promises.

Chandrasekhar claimed that the situation would have been different if it was a BJP MP representing Thiruvananthapuram and he would have fought for it.

"This Cong MP who has represented Thiruvanthapuram for 15 yrs and has kept none of his promises - from making Barcelona, High court bench etc etc (list is embarassingly long), is talking tdy (almost in relief) that Kozhikode is getting an AIIMS - that wud not hv been case if a BJP/NDA MP had represented & fought for TVM - which i will.

"Reality that @BJP4Keralam, PM @narendramodi ji & I will do more for ALL people of Thiruvanthapuram in next 5 years than the smooth talking, do-nothing, Lying types who hv squatted there for so many years," Chandrashekhar said.

In the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA candidate for Thiruvananthapuram seat Rajeev Chandrasekhar had assured that he will make every effort to bring AIIMS to the constituency once elected as the MP.

After a neck-and-neck fight, Congress' Shashi Tharoor won Thiruvananthapuram LS seat against BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar for a record fourth term. PTI

