Kerala: SFI stops entry of Senate members at Calicut University over 'RSS links'

The Calicut University campus in Kerala was tense on Thursday after Students Federation of India (SFI) activists stopped the entry of Senate members who they said were linked to the Sangh Parivar.



The protesters blocked the gates of the university hall when these members reached the campus for a meeting. But other Senate members were allowed entry.

The SFI, affiliated to the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist), said that Sangh Parivar nominees would never be allowed into the hall.

The members had come to attend the first meeting of the new Senate nominated by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

Police later removed the protesting SFI activists, who alleged that half the new nominated Senate members were supporters of the Sangh Parivar.

The university witnessed a massive protest by the SFI a few days ago when Governor Khan visited Kozhikode and stayed at the University Guest House.

The student body has accused Khan of attempting to saffronise Kerala's education sector.

(With agency inputs)