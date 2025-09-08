Kerala sets Onam record with Rs 970-crore liquor sales

Keralites set a new record for their liquor consumption this Onam, with the Kerala State Beverages (Manufacturing & Marketing) Corporation Ltd (BEVCO) reportedly selling booze worth Rs 920.74 crore over the 10 days of festivities.

The figure was reportedly a 9.34 per cent hike from 2024’s Rs 842.07 crore.

On Thursday (September 4), sales reportedly peaked to Rs 137.64 crore. Since Friday (Thiruvonam) was a dry day, the sales figure went up sharply again on Saturday, to Rs 94.36 crore. Six BEVCO outlets reportedly earned more than Rs 1 crore in Onam sales.

The Onam boom adds a big chunk to BEVCO’s yearly turnover. In the 2024–25 fiscal year, Kerala’s liquor sales touched Rs 19,730.66 crore, up by 3.5 per cent from Rs 19,069.27 crore in 2023–24.