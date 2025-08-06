Kerala plans moving school holidays to monsoon months; what parents, students say

The Kerala government is evaluating a proposal to shift school vacations from the peak summer months to the monsoon season, triggering statewide debate. While the move aims to ensure student safety amid soaring summer heat, it has divided opinions among students, parents, and teachers.

The state education department is under fresh scrutiny after previously drawing attention for school timing changes. The vacation reshuffle proposal is still under consideration, but the discussions it has generated reveal deep divisions on what’s best for children’s health, learning, and well-being.

The Federal gathered reactions from across Kerala to understand what this potential calendar change might mean.

Student voices split

Students themselves are not on the same page about the proposed shift. Some prefer the idea of staying home during torrential rain instead of trudging through waterlogged roads and drenched classrooms.

"In my opinion, I prefer monsoon vacation because I am not interested to sit drenched in my class," said one student interviewed by The Federal.

Others may find the heat unbearable but still see summer as the ideal break period, aligned with traditional holiday routines.

Educators raise practical concerns

Educators, meanwhile, are cautiously evaluating the logistical and pedagogical implications of such a change. A school principal and a retired teacher highlighted that altering the academic calendar could disrupt curriculum pacing, attendance tracking, and examination scheduling.

Rainy season holidays may prevent classroom disruptions caused by monsoon-related transport issues or flooding, but they may also clash with national board timelines and vacation planning.

Parental priorities on health and safety

Parents are equally divided, with some emphasising the toll summer heat takes on young students.

"Schools should keep vacations in April and May itself because those are the hottest months and it's difficult for children to attend the class in such heat," said one parent. "Kids may get more tired, dehydrated and less focused in class."

Others supported the monsoon break idea for entirely different reasons. One parent stated, “It's better to have vacations in the rainy season because it's safer for the kids to go to school in the rain.”

The comment reflects a broader concern about children's physical safety — whether from heatstroke or navigating flooded roads during the monsoon.

Awaiting a state decision

While voices from all quarters pour in, the Kerala government is yet to take a final decision. Balancing academic continuity, climate realities, and student welfare is no small task. The proposed change could have ripple effects on travel, exams, and family schedules across the state.

Whether it's summer heat or monsoon floods, the safety and well-being of children remain the top concern.

As of now, the education department is holding consultations, and the state awaits clarity on whether school vacations in Kerala will soon come with umbrellas instead of sunscreen.

