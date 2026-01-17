Kerala Cong (M) staying in LDF won't affect UDF: Muslim League's Kunhalikutty

Kochi, Jan 17 (PTI) Muslim League leader P K Kunhalikutty on Saturday said Kerala Congress (M) remaining in the LDF would have no impact on the UDF, considering the front’s victories in recent elections.

He was speaking to reporters about the UDF’s preparations for the upcoming elections during a conclave organised by the front here.

Ending all speculations, Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani on Friday said that the party will continue in the LDF.

Kunhalikutty said that after Kerala Congress (M) suffered defeat in the local body elections, there was speculation in political circles that the party would leave the LDF and join the UDF.

However, he said neither the UDF nor the Muslim League had held any discussions in this regard.

“After the election defeat, there was talk about whether Kerala Congress (M) would continue in the LDF. But if you ask who held those discussions, it was not us,” he said.

He said the Muslim League’s position was that Kerala Congress (M) is part of another alliance, and it is for that party to decide its future course.

“After winning the elections, we did not feel the need for any such discussion,” he said.

Kunhalikutty said the Kerala Congress (M) decision to stay with the LDF would not affect the UDF.

“The election results have proved that we do not need to place our expectations on it. Whatever decision they take will not affect us,” he said, adding that parties which are ideologically aligned with the UDF could be considered.

He said the UDF was preparing an alternative agenda to address the issues faced by the state and expressed confidence in winning the Assembly elections.

“The reason for our confidence is our continued victories in bypolls, Parliament, and local body elections. After all these victories, you are asking us about Kerala Congress,” he said.

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan said there were plans to expand the UDF's base ahead of the elections. He said individuals, political parties and social groups may join the UDF.

He denied that there had been any discussions with Kerala Congress (M). “Did we say that they will come with us? No one among us has said that,” he said. Satheesan said he had not revealed the names of any parties joining the UDF. “When they come, we will inform you,” he said. PTI

