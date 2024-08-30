Kerala police bust 'ecstasy' manufacturing unit in Hyderabad, arrest owner

In a significant breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking, Kerala Police have made history by discovering and cracking down on a synthetic drug manufacturing centre in Hyderabad and arresting its owner, Narasimha Raju.

The operation, a first of its kind in the country, highlights the challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in combating drug-related crimes, Kerala Police said in a social media post.

How cops found the drug trail?

The investigation into the case began on July 2 this year, when police apprehended Fasil, a Kannur native in Thrissur city. MDMA, a powerful synthetic drug, commonly known as ‘ecstasy’, was seized from Fasil’s possession. The arrest was made under the jurisdiction of Ollur police station. According to police, during interrogation, Fasil claimed that he had an additional two and a half kilograms of MDMA stashed at his house. The concealed drug was later recovered by police.

Recognising the presence of a larger drug network, the Thrissur City Anti-Narcotics Squad along with Karnataka Police, apprehended three individuals from Bengaluru who had supplied the drugs. The suspects disclosed that the drugs had been sourced from Hyderabad, prompting the investigating team to travel to the city to track down the supplier.

Trail leads to billionaire 'drug lord', manufacturing unit

Upon reaching Hyderabad, the investigating team arrested the person who had supplied the drugs. During questioning, the suspect provided critical information about the drug manufacturing centre and its owner, Raju. Raju, a well-known film producer and billionaire from Kakkattupalli, Hyderabad, has been involved in the chemical business for over two decades, and exports chemical products to foreign countries.

Police found that Raju's manufacturing facility was operating within an industrial estate, producing drugs on a large scale. With the assistance of scientific officials from the Thrissur Regional Forensic Science Laboratory, police conducted a search of the laboratory, seizing chemical substances used to manufacture MDMA.

The factory was equipped with advanced foreign machinery, which astonished the police. Notably, the drugs were being produced under the guise of medications for treating diseases affecting the bladder and kidneys.

Possible supply of drugs to film industry

The arrest of Raju has raised suspicions regarding his potential distribution of drugs within the film industry. Authorities are now investigating the extent of his operations and whether he had connections to other individuals in the entertainment sector. The investigation into the distribution of drugs both abroad and within the film industry is underway.

The operation was led by Thrissur City Police Commissioner Ilango R, former Ollur ACP Mohammed Nadeemuddin, and a team of dedicated officers, including then Ollur Inspector Ajeesh E, current Inspector Benny Jacob, and members of the Thrissur City Anti-Narcotics Squad. Their collaborative efforts were crucial in uncovering this significant drug manufacturing operation.