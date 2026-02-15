Kerala Police Association condemns the attack on cop by SFI activists in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 15 (PTI) The Kerala Police Association on Sunday termed the attack on a police officer here, allegedly by SFI activists, as "shocking and an insult" to democratic, progressive Kerala.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Association, which represents police officials in the state, said attempts to create anarchy in society through such incidents must be collectively resisted by the democratic community.

It was on Saturday evening that Civil Police Officer Midhun Roy was allegedly verbally abused and assaulted by four SFI activists in retaliation for a lathi charge held on New Year's Eve at Kovalam here.

Vanchiyoor police registered two cases against the SFI activists and the police officer.

The Association pointed out that marching to the houses of police officers for discharging official duty and circulating photographs of officers and their families on social media to insult them are "highly condemnable acts".

It said that even while a police officer who sustained serious injuries during a university march was undergoing treatment, remarks were made publicly suggesting that he had “lost only one eye,” and that the incident in Thiruvananthapuram was a continuation of such actions.

It also expressed concern that such acts are being carried out in the name of a responsible political movement.

The statement urged political organisations and the wider public to unite in resisting attacks on police personnel and anti-democratic forms of protest aimed at officers enforcing the law.

The Association further demanded a proper investigation into the assault against Roy and strict action against those responsible.

It also called upon the department and the government to take urgent measures to ensure officers discharging law enforcement duties feel secure.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan questioned the handling of cases relating to attacks on police personnel and alleged that the Home Department and the government machinery in the state are protecting criminals.

He said visuals aired in the media showed SFI activists following, provoking and then assaulting a police officer at a shopping mall in Thiruvananthapuram.

However, he alleged that a non-bailable section was invoked against the assaulted officer and that his sister, who was present with him, was also made an accused in the case.

At the same time, Satheesan claimed that only minor sections were invoked against the SFI group that allegedly followed and attacked the officer, and that no arrests had been made so far.

He wondered what kind of justice was being delivered in the state under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who also holds the Home portfolio.

Alleging that the current situation in Kerala was reminiscent of the final years of CPI(M) rule in West Bengal, he said the people of Kerala would bring an end to such a government. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)