Kerala pledges to 'sponsor' student victimised in Muzaffarnagar

Glued to its secular ethos, Kerala has offered to take up educational responsibility for a student physically abused by a teacher on communal grounds in front of other students in an Uttar Pradesh school.

Education minister K Sivankutty said the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, led by the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), was ready to shoulder the education of the traumatized student.

“We stand prepared to assume responsibility for the student’s education, pending the parents' approval,” the minister said. “Our support towards the child’s educational journey is unwavering.”

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan blamed the Hindutva ideology of the Sangh Parivar for what happened at Sneha Public School in Muzaffarnagar.

“The incident illustrates how communalism and fascism can erode human compassion and affection,” Vijayan said.

Vijayan’s disgust

The chief minister expressed astonishment at the extent of communal bias displayed by the teacher, who incited fellow students to target their classmate based on religious differences.

“This occurrence is not an isolated one, especially considering the ongoing situation in Muzaffarnagar where the actions of the Sangh Parivar have already inflicted long lasting wounds,” the Marxist leader said.

“The divisive communalism of Hindutva aims to replace our cherished democratic principles with animosity.”

CPI-M leaders pointed out that similar sentiments were at play also in Manipur and Haryana, contributing to the dehumanization of minorities and Dalits, subjecting them to a state worse than that of animals.

Vijayan added: “The incident in UP stands as a cautionary signal, demanding a more resolute opposition to their ideology.

“All proponents of democracy should unite in safeguarding our secular and democratic values against their onslaught,” he added.

Mail to Yogi

Earlier, a formal letter was sent by the Kerala education minister to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, urging him to initiate legal action against the teacher.

“The incident at Neha Public School was truly startling. This event raises numerous questions regarding the safety and well-being of the students. In a country that upholds principles such as secularism and tolerance, this incident contradicts those values entirely,” he said.

“Our nation considers students as valuable resources, and they must be raised in an environment that promotes unity among different communities and diversity.”

The minister emphasized in the letter that ensuring such an atmosphere “is our collective duty”.

Affirming its commitment to uphold the pluralistic ethos of the nation, Kerala has taken significant strides in this direction, said the minister.

Manipur students

Highlighting Kerala’s dynamic approach, he emphasized that the state remains at the forefront of progressive thinking and actions.

“We have provided educational resources for children adversely affected by the disturbances in Manipur,” he said.

Several students from the violence-hit northeastern states, where ethnic violence since the start of May has left more than 180 people dead and thousands homeless, were currently pursuing their education in Kerala.

“We are dedicated to fostering a harmonious society and have taken concrete steps to ensure the well-being of children impacted by the unfortunate events,” the minister pointed out.

“Furthermore, the state has taken a pivotal step in enriching the education system by reintroducing supplementary textbooks with chapters that had been previously omitted by the NCERT.”