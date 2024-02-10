Kerala orders probe into students’ drowning during nature camp

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 10 (PTI) The Kerala government has ordered a probe into the recent drowning of two students while attending a Scouts and Guides camp in this district.

Fahima Mohsina (11) and Aiysha Ridha (13) were students of MSM HSS Kallingalparamba.

The girls reportedly took part in a nature camp for Scouts and Guides along with other students and teachers at an Eco Tourism centre in Nedumkayam here on Friday.

The incident occurred when three students had ventured into Karimpuzha river for a bath while returning from the camp. While one of them was pulled out to safety by the teachers, two others drowned.

Announcing a probe into the incident, General Education Minister V Sivankutty asked Malappuram district collector to submit a report in this regard at the earliest.

The minister also directed the Deputy Director of Education, Malappuram to submit a departmental report into the tragic incident, an official statement said here.

Expressing grief over the death of the students, the minister offered to provide all possible support to their family. PTI

