Kerala opposed deep-sea mining thrice: Minister Rajeeve

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 27 (PTI) Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve on Thursday reiterated the state's strong opposition to the central government’s decision to allow offshore mineral mining, emphasising that Kerala had formally registered its protest on three occasions.

Speaking at a press conference, Rajeeve said Kerala’s opposition was clearly conveyed at the first roadshow organised by the Union Ministry of Mining on January 11 in Kochi.

APM Mohammed Haneesh, Principal Secretary of the State Industries Department, presented Kerala’s stance to Union Mines Secretary Kantha Rao, highlighting the environmental and social concerns associated with offshore mineral dredging, the minister said.

The issue was raised again at the 64th Central Geological Programming Board meeting in Bhubaneswar on January 19, where Union Mines Secretary Kantha Rao acknowledged Kerala’s concerns.

Following this, the National Institute of Oceanography was directed to conduct a study on the environmental impact of offshore mining, Rajeeve added.

On February 13, the Industries Department Principal Secretary sent another letter to the central government, emphasising that any bidding process for mineral exploration and mining should proceed only after ensuring the protection of Kerala’s interests, he stated.

Rajeeve also said that during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure, the Offshore Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act was brought in 2002. Subsequently in 2010, the Congress-led government introduced the OAMD Rules based on this Act.

In 2022, the central government proposed amendments to the Offshore Areas Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act to increase private sector participation and introduce an auction system.

Kerala thoroughly reviewed these amendments and maintained its reservations regarding their potential impact, he added.

Dismissing reports that the state government supports the central government's move, Rajeeve called it an attempt to undermine Kerala’s efforts against an Act that poses a serious threat to the environment.

He also alleged that Congress MPs from Kerala had not raised any objections when the Bill was presented in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, the 24-hour coastal hartal, organised by fishermen unions under the Kerala Fisheries Coordination Committee to protest the central government's decision, was observed in full across the fisheries sector, union leaders said.

Fishermen refrained from fishing activities as part of the protest, leading to disruptions at fishing ports, fish landing centres, and fish markets across the coastal stretch from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram.

Public meetings and marches were held across the state as part of the protest, the leaders added.

The hartal will continue until midnight today.

The Kerala Fisheries Coordination Committee comprises various trade unions from the fisheries sector and has the support of major political parties, including the ruling CPI(M) and the opposition Congress.

According to committee leaders, the Centre has decided to auction sand blocks for offshore mining in five sectors—Kollam South, Kollam North, Alappuzha, Ponnani and Chavakkad.

As part of the protest, an agitation declaration conference was held in Kollam on February 17, and a Parliament march is scheduled for March 12, the leaders said. PTI

