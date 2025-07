Kerala on high alert after Nipah cases spark concern in 3 districts

Kerala is once again grappling with a Nipah virus scare after a 38-year-old woman from Palakkad district has tested positive for the deadly infection. The confirmed case, along with a suspected case in Malappuram, has prompted health authorities to issue a high alert across three northern districts: Palakkad, Malappuram, and Kozhikode.

The infected patient is currently being treated at a private hospital in Malappuram district, official sources said, without elaborating.

Samples from the suspected case were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for confirmation.

One died in Malappuram

Meanwhile, health authorities said an 18-year-old girl suspected of having Nipah died in Chettiyarangadi in Malappuram district. According to Kozhikode district health authorities, the patient who died after seeking treatment at a private hospital in the district has tested positive for Nipah in the initial test.

State Health Minister Veena George said 345 people are on the Nipah contact list -- 211 in Malappuram, 91 in Palakkad, and 43 in Kozhikode.

"The route map of the Nipah patient in Palakkad has been published. Even before official confirmation, preventive measures were strengthened as per the protocol. In connection with the two Nipah cases (one confirmed), alerts have been issued in the districts of Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Palakkad," she said in a statement.

The confirmed case in Palakkad has intensified fears of a possible outbreak in a state that has seen multiple Nipah flare-ups in recent years.

58 identified primary contacts

Precautionary measures have been rolled out. A total of 58 individuals have been identified as primary contacts, the release said.

Wards within a three-kilometre radius of the infected person's house have been declared as containment zones by the district collector.

In Thachanattukara Grama Panchayat, Wards 7 (Kundoor kunnu), 8 (Palode), 9 (Parammal), and 11 (Champarambu) have been included. In Karimpuzha Grama Panchayat, Wards 17 (Attassheri) and 18 (Cholakkurissi) have also been declared as containment zones. Strict restrictions have been put in place in these areas. The district collector has said that public gatherings are strictly prohibited.

Shops may remain open only between 8 am and 6 pm, except for medical stores, which are exempt.

"Tuition centres, anganwadis, madrasas, and other educational institutions must remain closed, though online classes are allowed. Entry of outsiders into the containment zones will be strictly regulated. Families must inform the local Station House Officer and health officials about any ceremonies such as weddings or funerals," the release said.

People inside the containment zones showing symptoms, or those needing dialysis, cancer treatment, or facing other serious health issues, will be permitted to visit hospitals for essential treatment.

Only health workers and police are allowed to enter these zones, and that too while strictly following safety protocols. Residents in the containment areas must use N95 masks at all times.

The district collector has also instructed the public across the district to maintain social distance, wear face masks, practise proper hand hygiene, avoid unnecessary gatherings, and refrain from hospital visits unless essential.

State and district-level helplines have been set up, and the police have been asked to assist in tracing individuals who may have been exposed. Public announcements are being made in all three districts to keep residents informed.

Minister Veena George also urged officials to verify whether any unnatural or unexplained deaths have occurred in the affected areas in recent weeks--an early indicator of possible Nipah spread.

