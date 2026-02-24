What is Kerala Nativity Card and who is eligible?

The Kerala government on Monday (February 23) passed the Nativity Card Bill in the Legislative Assembly, calling it “historic and rarest of the rare legislation” aimed at giving formal legal recognition to an individual’s Kerala origin.

The Bill was presented by Revenue Minister K Rajan in the absence of Opposition members who were boycotting the session. It will now go to the Subject Committee for further scrutiny after being introduced in the House.

The legislation proposes a legally backed nativity card that would function as an authentic identity document for state services and social needs.

What does Nativity Card do?

The Nativity Card will replace the existing nativity certificate system and become a permanent, photo-embedded official document that proves a person’s status as a Keralite for administrative and service purposes.

Minister Rajan said the Bill will allow people to “proudly identify themselves as Keralites” through the formal issuance of the card.

Under the Bill, Tahsildars are empowered to issue the cards at the village level after receiving applications with required documents and fees.

Who is eligible?

A ‘native’ under the Bill includes anyone born in Kerala who has not acquired foreign citizenship, as well as those whose parent or ancestor was born in Kerala and has not given up Indian citizenship.

It also covers people born outside Kerala if their parents were outside the state due to work or livelihood at the time, provided they have not accepted foreign citizenship.

However, the card becomes invalid if the holder later acquires foreign citizenship, and those who have taken foreign citizenship voluntarily are not eligible from the outset.

Features and function

The Nativity Card will include basic information such as the holder’s name, photo, date of birth, and other details as decided by the government. It is intended to be used like an official identity document for state services and social requirements.

The Bill also prescribes penalties — up to three months’ imprisonment or a fine of Rs 5,000 or both — for anyone knowingly furnishing false information when applying for the card.

Political debate

The introduction of the Bill has sparked political debate in Kerala. The ruling Left government says the Nativity Card will simplify identity verification and ease access to services.

Opposition leaders, including some from the Congress, have questioned the timing and implications of the Bill, given the existence of other identity documents and concerns about its wider impact.

Kerala’s new law also comes in the context of ongoing national discussions about citizenship laws and identity documentation.

