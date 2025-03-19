Kerala MPs tear into Centre for 'financial discrimination' against state

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Kerala MPs on Wednesday accused the government of withholding dues related to various central schemes and "financial discrimination" against the state, stifling efforts to expand healthcare services.

Participating in the discussion on the working of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, CPI(M) leader V Sivadasan claimed that the central government has imposed a lot of conditions on Kerala for claiming dues.

Sivadasan said the state's request for the establishment of an AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) branch in the state has not yet been considered.

PP Suneer of the CPI also took on the central government, claiming it has "targeted Kerala with financial discrimination" as "rightful dues remain unpaid".

"Instead of following Kerala's example, the central government has targeted Kerala with unjust financial discrimination. Over Rs 600 crore in rightful dues remain unpaid, stifling Kerala's efforts to expand healthcare services and improve infrastructure," he said, adding that dues have also not been cleared for ASHA workers who form the backbone of healthcare delivery in rural India.

Congress member Renuka Chowdhury drew the government's attention to a large portion of the funds under various healthcare schemes remaining unspent and the GST levied on wheelchairs.

She said there was a slashing of the allocation of funds for various healthcare schemes as a large portion of the money remained unspent.

ICMR studies have shown that India has the third-highest prevalence of Cancer today among all countries. Mortality rates are going to go up significantly.

"I would like to request, since all airlines have been privatised today, as part of their corporate social responsibility CSR), let them give a discount (on tickets) for cancer patients so that they can reach the respective hospitals for treatment. This should also be implemented for trains so that people coming from remote areas of the country at least get some facility," Chowdhury said.

Amar Pal Maurya of the BJP alleged that Congress has always discriminated against the poor people of the country.

"They (Congress) discriminate in providing healthcare services. If the poor are getting free treatment, they have a problem with it ... The Congress has always discriminated between the rich and the poor. The Congress has sucked the blood of people for 70 years," he alleged. PTI

