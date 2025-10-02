Kerala MLA K.P. Mohanan manhandled by locals in Kannur over pollution row

K.P. Mohanan, an MLA of the ruling Left Democratic Front and former Agriculture Minister of Kerala, was roughed up by a group of locals in his Kuthuparampu Assembly constituency in Kannur district on Thursday (October 2).

The 75-year-old MLA who represents the Assembly constituency on behalf of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), an ally of the ruling Left coalition, was in Kariadu to inaugurate an Anganwadi centre when the manhandling took place.

Locals upset over pollution

According to an IANS report, the local residents have been agitated over alleged pollution from a dialysis centre in the area. As K.P. Mohanan was heading to the venue, the agitated locals confronted him.

The MLA got surrounded by a group of agitated men and women who raised slogans and angrily questioned him over their complaints.

A heated verbal altercation broke out between the two sides, which soon turned physical as the crowd started to push and shove the 75-year-old MLA. At that moment, K.P. Mohanan got isolated from his supporters and was seen being pushed and, at times, losing his balance before regaining it.

Video clips from the spot showed K.P. Mohanan refusing to back down and asserting that he would go ahead with the programme. He eventually managed to proceed to the inauguration venue. Among those actively involved in the protest were women, who voiced their anger alongside the men.

‘Inaction over pollution’

A local resident, Kannan, said that even though the pollution issue has been there for about two years, the authorities took no concrete steps to address it and hence people were agitated.

“Despite repeated demands to tide over this pollution issue, nothing happened, and the local people were upset,” said Kannan as quoted by IANS.

Kuthuparampu is a politically sensitive constituency that was once held by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. K.P. Mohanan has a deep political connection in the region as his late father, P.R. Kurup, was also a minister in an earlier Left government.

The MLA has served as Agriculture Minister in the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government between 2011 and 2016, representing the Socialist Janata Dal at the time. When the party shifted allegiance back to the Left, Mohanan followed suit and regained his seat at the 2021 Assembly election from Kuthuparampu.