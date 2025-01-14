Kerala minor girl rape: 42 arrested so far, say police

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Jan 14 (PTI) The special investigation team (SIT) of Kerala police probing the sensational case of the alleged sexual abuse of a Dalit girl in the district has arrested 42 people so far in connection with the matter, police on Monday said.

A total of 29 cases have been registered in the serial abuse of the girl, when she was a minor, in Pathanamthitta, Elavumthitta, Pandalam and Malayalappuzha police stations, an official release from Pathanamthitta police added.

Of this, two arrests were made by Pandalam police which filed two new FIRs in the case, the release said.

Eight people were arrested on Monday by the Elavumthitta police and four by the Pathanamthitta police, it added.

According to the police, as many as 42 people were arrested and remanded to judicial custody in the case so far while many were taken into custody.

One of the accused is reportedly abroad, an official said.

The investigation revealed that several of the accused met the girl at the private bus stand in Pathanamthitta. She was then taken to various locations in vehicles and subjected to abuse, police said.

The probe also found that the girl while she was studying class XII last year was taken by a youth who was acquainted with her through Instagram to a rubber plantation in Ranni, where he raped her along with three others.

Police said the investigation revealed she was gang-raped on at least five occasions, including incidents inside a car and at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital in January 2024.

The girl, who is now 18 years old, has alleged in her complaint that she was sexually abused by 62 individuals since the age of 13.

The matter came to light during counselling conducted by the Child Welfare Committee, after the victim's teachers at an educational institution informed the panel about noticeable changes in her behaviour.

The Committee, subsequently, notified the police and an investigation is on.

The SIT had been formed to conduct a comprehensive probe into the incident, with Pathanamthitta DYSP P S Nandakumar leading the team under the supervision of District Police Chief V G Vinod Kumar.

The team comprises 25 police officers from various ranks and stations. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)