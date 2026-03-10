After apology, Kerala Transport Minister Ganesh Kumar’s wife drops complaint

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 10 (PTI) Kerala Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar's wife on Tuesday said that he admitted his mistake and apologised for the same and therefore, she will not move forward with her complaint against him.

Speaking to a news channel, Bindhu Menon said that as she did not take his calls, the minister called her sister and "spoke emotionally".

"I never intended to tarnish his or the government's image. I spoke during an emotional outburst. I am not going forward with the complaint, as he called and said that we can resolve the issue. The minister need not apologise to the public," she said.

Menon on Monday had levelled allegations of infidelity against him after he denied the rumours circulating on social media regarding the matter.

She had said there had been marital issues with Ganesh Kumar since their marriage in 2014.

The Kerala Congress (B) leader married Menon in 2014 after legally separating from Yamini Thankachy.

Menon said she had been living separately for the past several months because of Ganesh's relationship with several women. PTI

