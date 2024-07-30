LIVE | 31 dead in Wayanad landslides; over 500 trapped; Army called in

At least three massive landslides rocked Kerala's hilly Wayanad district early Tuesday, killing at least 31, including three children.

Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha villages were among the areas affected and cut off by the landslides.

Of those killed, four people, including a child, died in Chooralmala town of the district, while a one-year-old child of family from Nepal died in Thondernad village, according to the Wayanad district authorities.

Besides that, three bodies, including that of a five-year-old, were recovered from the banks of a river near Pothukal village, authorities said.

The Army, NDRF, fire force, police, and the Forest, Revenue and Local Self-government departments have joined the rescue efforts.

Volunteers and local residents are also cooperating in the rescue operation.

Frantic phone calls were made by people desperately pleading for help after being trapped under destroyed houses and piles of debris.

A native of Chooralmala, said in a phone conversation with a TV channel that the place was still shaking and they didn’t know what to do.

“The earth is shaking. There is a huge noise in the place. We have no way to come from Chooralmala,” he said.

The district collector said the shutter of Banasura Sagar dam, on the Karamanthodu river, was opened and warned those living downstream and in low-lying areas to be cautious.



Read our Live updates here: