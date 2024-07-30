LIVE | 31 dead in Wayanad landslides; over 500 trapped; Army called in
The first landslide reportedly struck Mundakkai Town around 1 am, while the second one struck 3 hours later, at Chooraal Mala School, which was serving as a camp
At least three massive landslides rocked Kerala's hilly Wayanad district early Tuesday, killing at least 31, including three children.
Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha villages were among the areas affected and cut off by the landslides.
Of those killed, four people, including a child, died in Chooralmala town of the district, while a one-year-old child of family from Nepal died in Thondernad village, according to the Wayanad district authorities.
Besides that, three bodies, including that of a five-year-old, were recovered from the banks of a river near Pothukal village, authorities said.
The Army, NDRF, fire force, police, and the Forest, Revenue and Local Self-government departments have joined the rescue efforts.
Volunteers and local residents are also cooperating in the rescue operation.
The district collector said the shutter of Banasura Sagar dam, on the Karamanthodu river, was opened and warned those living downstream and in low-lying areas to be cautious.
Read our Live updates here:
Live Updates
- 30 July 2024 5:52 AM GMT
Control Room opened at ChooralmalaA taluk-level IRS control room has been made operational at Churalmala.Control Room NumbersDeputy Collector - 8547616025Tahsildar Vythiri - 8547616601Kalpetta Joint B.D.O Office - 9961289892Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector - 9383405093Fire and Rescue Services Assistant Station Officer - 9497920271Vythiri Taluk Office Deputy Tahsildar - 9447350688
- 30 July 2024 5:47 AM GMT
Desperate calls for help
Frantic phone calls were made by people desperately pleading for help after being trapped under destroyed houses and piles of debris as landslides rocked the high-range hamlets of Kerala’s Wayanad district in the early hours of Tuesday.
Television channels aired phone conversations of several people crying and requesting someone to come and rescue them as they were either trapped in their houses or had no way to travel as bridges had been washed away and the roads were flooded.
In one such conversation, a woman, apparently a native of Chooralmala town, was heard crying aloud, saying that someone in her house was trapped under the marsh and debris and could not be pulled out.
“Someone, please come and help us. We have lost our house. We don't know whether Nausheen (apparently a family member) is alive. She is trapped in the marsh. Our house is in the town itself...,” the woman could be heard saying.
A man, another native of Chooralmala, said in a phone conversation that the place was still shaking and they didn’t know what to do.
“The earth is shaking. There is a huge noise in the place. We have no way to come from Chooralmala,” he said.
Another man, in a phone call, alerted that a large number of people were trapped under mud and battling for life in Mundakkai.
“If someone can come here by vehicle from the Meppadi area, we can save the lives of hundreds of people,” he said.
An elderly man with injuries told a television channel that his wife was missing and he did not know where she was.
“We were sleeping in the house. Suddenly, a loud noise was heard, and huge boulders and trees were seen suddenly falling down on the roof of our house. Flood water entered the premises, destroying the shutters in front of the house,” he said.
He also said someone had rescued him and shifted him to hospital, but his wife was missing.
- 30 July 2024 5:42 AM GMT
Drones and police dogs to be usedChief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed police drones to be deployed for search operations. The dog squad will also be involved in the rescue operations: CMO
- 30 July 2024 5:38 AM GMT
Army engineers on way to WayanadThe Army's engineering unit (Sappers) will urgently arrive in Wayanad for rescue and related operations in the landslide-affected area.The Madras Engineering Group (MEG) of the Army will arrive from Bengaluru.The Army's engineering unit will make alternative arrangements in the case of bridge collapses.The decision was taken based on discussions between the Revenue Secretary and Major General VT Mathews, who is in charge of the Kerala-Karnataka region, following the Chief Minister's instructions.
- 30 July 2024 5:33 AM GMT
Army teams reach WayanadDefence Minister Rajnath Singh has spoken to the Army chief and asked him to mobilise forces for assistance and rescue in Wayanad. Army teams have reached the ground.
- 30 July 2024 5:26 AM GMT
Such massive rain was not expected: Weathermen's reportMassive rains to continue in Kerala, Nilgiris, Valparai, and Cauvery catchment areas in Kodagu, Hassan, Chikmagalur in Karnataka. Huge inflows are expected. Rains may reduce from August 1 in the west coast.Such massive rain was not expected even though heavy rain was expected. Somehow, clouds got "stuck" over entire Kerala, Valparai and Nilgiris districts, says weathermen.This was the heaviest widespread rains in Kerala since monsoon started and Tuesday, too, looks bad.There have been huge inflows into Valparai and Nilgiris dams. Kanyakumari and Theni districts, too, got heavy rains.
- 30 July 2024 5:23 AM GMT
Bad weather hampers rescue effortsMLA IC Balakrishnan says the weather is too bad to air-lift people.Helicopters could not land because of the fog, and NDRF team have not been able to reach the affected spots either.Even after 8 hours of the first landslide, no rescue worker has been able to reach Mundakkai.