Kerala man takes revenge 50 years after fight in Class 4, arrested

Two former classmates had a fight when they were in Class four, and one allegedly beat up the other. In most cases, such childhood fights are forgotten within days, if not minutes.

50-year-old grudge

But the incident that took place in Karala’s Kasargod district on June 2 was different, as in this case, the person who got beaten up in his childhood held a grudge against his tormentor for over 50 years and had been looking for revenge ever since.

Police said one of the accused in the case, Balakrishnan, confronted the victim and schoolmate Babu at a school reunion recently over the fourth-grade incident. However, the matter was resolved at that time.

Assaulted with stone

But Balakrishnan was determined to get revenge on his alleged childhood tormentor. So, along with an accomplice, identified as Mathew Valiyaplakkal, Balakrishnan confronted Babu again on June 2, and a heated altercation started between them.

Soon, the matter came to blows as, according to an India Today report, Balakrishnan hit Babu with a stone on his face and back as Mathew immobilised him. Babu is currently undergoing treatment at the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital in Pariyaram.

Case lodged

According to police, following the incident, Balakrishnan and Mathew were arrested for assaulting Babu. A case has been registered against the duo under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) including 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons or means), and 3(5) (acts done by multiple persons in furtherance of a common intention).