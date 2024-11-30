Kerala: Man sentenced to 141 years cumulative imprisonment for raping stepdaughter

Malappuram(Kerala), Nov 30 (PTI) A Kerala court has convicted and sentenced a man to a cumulative 141 years imprisonment for repeatedly raping his minor stepdaughter for several years when her mother was not at home.

Manjeri Fast Track Special Court Judge Ashraf A M sentenced the man to varying durations of imprisonment under various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the IPC and the Juvenile Justice Act for a total of 141 years.

However, the man will serve 40 years in prison as that was the highest of jail terms given to the man and the varying sentences are to be served concurrently, according to the court's order of November 29.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 7.85 lakh on the convict.

It also ordered that the victim be provided compensation.

The convict and the victim are Tamil Nadu natives and the stepfather had been sexually assaulting the girl since 2017, a police officer associated with the case said.

The girl, on a friend's advice, finally told her mother who in turn informed the police, the officer said. PTI

