Kerala man landed in Israel two months ago, leaves behind pregnant wife, daughter

Patnibin Maxwell, the 31-year-old Kerala resident killed in a missile strike near the Israel-Lebanon border, left his home in Kollam just a couple of months back. Little did he know that he was bidding final adieu to his pregnant wife and daughter.

Maxwell was killed when an anti-tank missile from Lebanon struck an orchard in north Israel's Margaliot on Monday. Two others from Idukki in Kerala, Paul Melvin and Bush Joseph George, sustained injuries and are under treatment at an Israel hospital.



The Israel embassy in India has flayed the “cowardly terror attack launched by Shia terror organisation Hezbollah on peaceful agriculture workers who were cultivating an orchard”. Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon has spoken to Maxwell’s brother and assured him all possible help.

Maxwell's father Pathrose revealed that he was in Muscat and Dubai earlier. However, when his elder son went to Israel, he too followed him there. He said it was his daughter-in-law who broke the news to him. “She called me around 4.30 pm on Monday and told me that Maxwell had been rushed to hospital after the missile attack. Later, we got information around 12.45 am that he had died.”

The shocked father said Maxwell has left behind a four-and-a-half-year-old daughter, and his wife is seven months pregnant with their second child. His body is expected to arrive in Kerala in four days once paperwork and formalities are completed.

Advisory for Indian nationals



Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Israel issued an advisory on Tuesday, urging its nationals to move to safer areas in the country, a day after a missile fired from Lebanon killed one Indian and injured two others.

“In view of the prevailing security situation and local safety advisories, all Indian nationals in Israel, especially those working in or visiting border areas in the north and south, are advised to relocate to safe areas within Israel,” the mission said in an advisory posted on various social media platforms.

“The embassy remains in touch with the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals,” the advisory added.

(With agency inputs)

