Kerala lotteries to be available in other states, UTs soon

The Kerala government has issued a notification amending the Kerala Paper Lottery Rules of 2005, making the sale of Kerala lotteries lawful in other states and Union Territories. The government will decide the states and appoint distribution agents.

The amendment permits lottery sales in states and Union Territories where it is legally allowed, as per a Mathrubhumi report. Agents must ensure that tickets are not sold in prohibited regions. The amendment also includes provisions for agents to receive tickets on credit based on a bank guarantee, said the report.

Prior to this move by the government, selling Kerala lotteries outside the state was not allowed, though illegal sales were rampant. This amendment is aimed at tapping into the market potential in other states. The revised rules include provisions favoring major agents.



Also read: ED seizes Rs 8.8 crore in money laundering case against 'lottery king' Santiago Martin

States like Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Goa, Maharashtra, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Sikkim are reportedly authorised for lottery operations. Agreements with these state governments will be required before commencing sales.

The new amendments seem to favour monopolies and corporate entities. Even now, small-scale distributors in Kerala struggle to access enough lottery tickets. Expanding sales to other states may open the door for big players to enter Kerala, potentially intensifying competition.

“These amendments are designed to assist monopolies and corporates. Local distributors are already facing challenges, and the situation may worsen with this expansion,” Lajeev Vijayan, Working President, Kerala Lottery Agents and Sellers Association, was quoted as saying.