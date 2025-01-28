Beachside celebration of ideas in Kozhikode: Nobel laureate, Booker winners hold court

Over four days, the 8th edition of the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) transformed Kozhikode’s beachside into a lively hub of ideas, conversations, and cultural exchange. The festival, held across seven venues, featured over 500 writers from 14 countries, including a Nobel laureate and four Booker Prize winners.

Renowned poet K. Satchidanandan described KLF as “more than a literary festival...a festival of democracy, a celebration of plurality and an attempt to understand different fields of knowledge and creative arts.” The festival continues to grow in scale, establishing itself as a premier event on India’s literary calendar.









French focus steals the spotlight

This year, French literature took center stage as the focus language. The French pavilion attracted enthusiastic visitors keen to explore celebrated works of French authors. Claire Le Michel, a participating French author, shared, “The atmosphere here is incredible with so many young people eager to engage.”

Sabari Kishore from the French Embassy added, “We’ve introduced French literature, cultural flavours, and linguistic tests to the Calicut crowd. The response has been overwhelming, especially from students.”

Diverse themes and record-breaking attendance

KLF 2025 covered a wide range of subjects, including politics, philosophy, science, and cinema. With over 4 to 5 lakh attendees, including a significant youth presence, the festival cemented its reputation as a true people’s festival.

“The crowd’s enthusiasm for literature and cultural exchange makes this festival unique,” noted a festival spokesperson. As the sixth large-scale literary event of the season, KLF underscored the growing ecosystem of literary festivals in India.

Questions of inclusivity and impact

As KLF concluded, it left attendees pondering: Who truly benefits from such events? While these festivals provide platforms for dialogue and dissent, some critics question whether they remain safely within boundaries acceptable to dominant powers.

What’s next?

The KLF will be followed by the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters, scheduled to be held in Thiruvananthapuram next month. These festivals highlight India’s rich literary traditions while sparking debates on inclusivity and democratic representation.





