CPI(M)-led LDF wins local body bypolls in 15 out of 30 wards in Kerala.

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 25 (PTI) The CPI(M)-led ruling LDF in Kerala on Tuesday won 15 out of 30 wards in the local body bypolls, while the opposition Congress-led UDF secured 12 wards, according to figures released by the State Election Commission.

The SEC figures also indicated that the remaining three wards were won by independent candidates, while the BJP-led NDA did not win anywhere in the local body bypolls held for 30 wards spread across 13 districts of the state.

Both the ruling LDF and the opposition UDF claimed that the results were a positive outcome for them.

The CPI(M) state secretariat in a statement claimed that the LDF won in 17 wards while the UDF won in 12.

Besides that, it also claimed that Congress candidates came third in seven wards and one, they helped an SDPI candidate to win.

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is the political arm of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

The CPI(M) contended that the SDPI win with Congress support was proof of the grand old party's leanings towards communal forces.

It claimed that the LDF victories were the people's verdict "against the opposition's anti-development stand and links to communal forces" and a show of support for the LDF and its social welfare measures.

"It is also a verdict against the BJP-ruled Centre for its inimical stand towards Kerala and the neglect of the Wayanad landslide disaster victims," the statement said.

The UDF, on the other hand, claimed its seats increased from 10 to 12, while the LDF lost three.

Hailing the UDF wins, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan claimed that the results indicate a strong anti-incumbency sentiment among the people in the state.

Satheesan further claimed that the UDF has increased its seats in all the local body by-polls held in the state so far and these victories will strengthen it ahead of the upcoming local body elections later this year.

He also contended that the people will throw out the present Left government, "which is characterised by corruption and greed". PTI

