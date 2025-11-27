Kerala rejects Centre’s labour codes, reiterates it will not implement them

Kerala Labour Minister V Sivankutty on Thursday (November 27) said the Centre's Labour Codes would not be implemented in Kerala, and thatthe state government had already communicated its stance to the Union Labour Ministry last month.

Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, Sivankutty said that most states had taken steps to implement the labour codes, but Kerala had not. He further said that the Union Labour Ministry had called a meeting of all the states last month, at which Kerala clearly indicated its stand that it would not implement the labour codes.

Kerala defends draft regulations

When reporters asked whether the state had succumbed to pressure from the Union Government to prepare the draft regulations linked to the labour codes, he denied it.

"If we were succumbing to central government pressure, we would have given a letter accepting the codes. we have not done that," he said.

The draft regulations were notified in the state on December 14, 2021. He also asserted that the draft regulations were not prepared in secret in any way.

"It was done openly, and I recommended in the file that public opinion be sought on it. All further procedures in connection with it have been stopped. We have not taken any steps related to it in the last three years. So, there is no need to be concerned," he noted.

Four labour codes

The Union Government recently notified all four labour codes, which had been pending since 2020, ushering in major reforms, including universal social security coverage for gig workers, mandatory appointment letters for all employees, and statutory minimum wages and timely payment across sectors.

On November 26, Sivankutty assured that the state government would not adopt an anti-worker stance at any cost while implementing the new labour codes. He also announced the convening of a meeting of central trade union representatives to discuss matters related to the labour codes notified by the Union Government.

According to Labour Department officials, a proposal to organise a labour conclave in Thiruvananthapuram during the third week of December is being considered.

