Kerala IUML MLA's son held for assault over Facebook comment

Malappuram (Kerala), Mar 8 (PTI) A case has been registered against the son of a Muslim League MLA and his friends for allegedly assaulting a man in Manjeri here over a derogatory comment posted on the legislator’s Facebook page, officials said on Sunday.

The case was registered against Ameer, son of Manjeri MLA U A Latheef, and his friends following a complaint lodged by Latheef, a native of Mullampara, on March 4, police said.

Police said a counter case was also registered against Latheef for allegedly attacking Nisar with a knife.

Officials at the Manjeri police station said the incident took place on March 3, around 9.45 pm when Ameer and his friends questioned Latheef over allegedly posting derogatory comments on the MLA’s official Facebook page in front of a football turf in Mullampara here.

Following the altercation, two persons suffered injuries.

Manjeri police said no one has been arrested so far in either case, as the investigation is underway.

Police said they are examining CCTV footage in the area as part of the investigation. PTI

