Kerala initiates Nipah-prevention measures amid Malappuram case

Kerala Health Minister Veena George convened a high-level meeting on Saturday (July 20) to take steps to prevent a Nipah outbreak in the state.

The meeting was convened in the wake of a suspected outbreak of the infection in northern Malappuram district. George later confirmed that the boy's test result had indeed confirmed the virus.

Steps initiated

Earlier, local media reported that the boy from Malappuram, who is under treatment in a private hospital in neighbouring Kozhikode, was suspected to have symptoms of Nipah and his samples were sent to a central lab for a detailed scientific examination.

In a statement, the Health Minister’s office said it had already initiated the steps mandated by the Nipah protocol even before the final test results were received.

Prevention activities

The actions would be coordinated according to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) formulated as per the government order with regard to Nipah prevention, it said.

The health minister would reach Malappuram soon and lead the Nipah prevention activities, the statement added.

Various higher officials, including the health secretary, National Health Mission state director, district collectors of Kozhikode and Malappuram and health director took part in the meeting.

Action calendar

The state government had announced recently that a special action calendar was being prepared for the prevention of a Nipah outbreak, which has haunted the state on four occasions in the past.

Nipah outbreaks have been reported in Kozhikode district in 2018, 2021, and 2023, and in Ernakulam district in 2019, and the presence of Nipah virus antibodies had been detected in bats in Kozhikode, Wayanad, Idukki, Malappuram, and Ernakulam districts.

