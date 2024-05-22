Kerala: IMD issues red alert in Idukki and Pathanamthitta, heavy rainfall predicted

Thiruvananthapuram, May 22 (PTI) Amidst widespread rains continuing to lash several parts of Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert on Wednesday for Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts, predicting extremely heavy rainfall there.

An orange alert was already in place in these districts, which have been receiving intense heavy rains for the past few days.

While an orange alert was sounded on Wednesday in nine districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad, a yellow alert was issued for Kannur and Kasaragod, IMD said.

High waves in the range of 0.4 to 3.3 metres and sea incursions are forecast along the coast of Kerala from southern Vizhinjam to northern Kasaragod until Thursday night, authorities added.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the incessant heavy rains, a state control room has been opened in the Health Department Directorate here as part of efforts to strengthen epidemic prevention activities, Health Minister Veena George said.

A state-level rapid response team had already been formed by the department for epidemic prevention, she said in a statement.

The control room has been launched with the objective of coordinating various activities under the Health Department and clearing the doubts of health workers and the general public, the minister added. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)