Kerala: Heavy rains cause landslide; orange alert in 6 districts

People in Kerala faced difficulties as rains intensified in the state on Thursday (August 28), causing waterlogging, a rise in water levels in dams and landslides in different parts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert in six districts for the day. They are Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Thrissur, Kannur and Kasaragod.

The agency also issued a yellow alert in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad and Malappuram districts.

While an orange alert means very heavy downpour of 11 centimetres (cm) to 20 cm, a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between six and 11 cm.

Also read: Fresh flood alarm in UP as both Ganga and Yamuna rise amid heavy rain

Rain causes landslides, traffic hit

Intense rain in Wayanad caused heavy landslides at the Thamarassery Ghat pass, blocking it completely.

On Wednesday (August 27), transportation to Wayanad district was cut off for several hours after the landslide at the pass, leaving several residents and travellers stranded.

As the pass was closed, the traffic was diverted through Kuttiady Pass, leading to congestion. The journey time between Kozhikode and Wayanad was delayed by several hours, and many people were unable to either enter or exit the district.

Also read: One dead, 1 missing in Telangana downpour; red alert for several districts

Commercial vehicles were also stopped since Wednesday, but ambulances carrying patients to Kozhikode were given a go-ahead after debris was removed from the road. Government and private bus services were hit because of the disruption.

The Wayanad district administration said both the public and various authorities came together to clear things for emergency traffic movement. It also said that officials inspected the landslide spot where eroded rocks, soil and trees fell from a height of 30 metres. They warned that the area could see more landslides.

A team of experts is scheduled to pay a visit to the area to look into ways to prevent the possibility of a major landslide in the future.

Also read: Punjab floods: Rescue efforts intensified, boats used to evacuate people

Dam water levels rise dangerously

Meanwhile, water levels at various dams rose to the “third stage of alert” in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad districts.

The IMD also said strong winds could blow in various parts of Kerala and advised the people to remain vigilant. It also warned against fishing activities along Kerala-Lakshadweep coasts on Thursday and Friday (August 29) till Monday (September 1) because of heavy winds and unfavourable weather conditions.

(With Agency inputs)