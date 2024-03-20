Kerala: Have no contempt or dislike for Suresh Gopi, says Kathakali maestro after FB row

After finding himself at the centre of a raging political row recently, renowned Kathakali dancer Kalamandalam Gopi on Wednesday (March 20) said he has a long "cordial relationship" with actor-turned BJP leader Suresh Gopi and clarified that he never approached him for getting a Padma Bhushan.

Gopi did not need anyone's permission to visit his house, added the 87-year-old dancer, whom the actor looks up to as a guru.

The clarification by Kalamandalam Gopi, popularly known as "Gopi asaan" among his admirers, came days after his son Raghu Gurukripa, put up a Facebook post alleging that Suresh Gopi, the BJP candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, tried to influence his father to garner support for him in the polls. This charge was denied by the saffron party leader.

VIPs woo Kathakali maestro

In the post, which was deleted after it went viral on social media, Raghu had alleged that a famous doctor called his father and said that Suresh Gopi would come to his house to seek his blessings.



"When the doctor was informed that he could not do so, the doctor asked (Kalamandalam Gopi) if he wanted the Padma Bhushan," Gurukripa alleged in the post, screenshots of which were also circulated widely on social media.

He had also alleged that many VIPs are trying to woo his father on behalf of Suresh Gopi.

Suresh Gopi responds

Responding to the allegations, Suresh Gopi had said that Kalamandalam Gopi is like his guru, and he had not assigned anyone else to contact the Kathakali acharya. He said it is the BJP which decides whom he should meet as part of the election campaign.

Cordial relationship

Kalamandalam Gopi, who put up a Facebook post today welcoming Suresh Gopi to his house, later told reporters that he has had a cordial relationship with the actor for a long time.

"I have no contempt or dislike towards Suresh Gopi. Everything started with the Padma Bhushan remark made by the doctor. My son didn't like the remark and that's why he put up such a Facebook post," the maestro explained.

Left sympathiser

While replying to a question, he said he is a voter at Alathur constituency in nearby Palakkad and he has a fond relationship with the LDF candidate, Devaswom minister K Radhakrishnan there.

He also said that he gave a video for Radhakrishnan's election campaign as he is a "Left sympathiser".

Kalamandalam Gopi is renowned for his captivating and emotive portrayal of virtuous pachcha roles in Kathakali, with notable performances including Nalan and Karnan.

The Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency is witnessing a triangular contest between actor-politician Suresh Gopi, senior Congress leader and sitting MP from Vatakara K Muraleedharan, representing the UDF, and former minister and CPI leader VS Sunil Kumar.

(With agency inputs)