Hate speech case: Kerala court denies anticipatory bail to BJP leader PC George

Kottayam (Kerala), Feb 6 (PTI) A Kerala court on Thursday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader P C George in connection with an alleged hate speech case.

The Kottayam District Sessions Court rejected the plea of the senior BJP leader in a case registered by the Erattupetta police based on a complaint lodged by Muhamed Shihab, a Muslim Youth League leader, for allegedly making remarks that could incite religious hatred.

George, a former MLA, was accused of hate speech against a minority community during a TV channel discussion.

He was booked under Section 196(1)(a) and Section 299 of the BNS, and Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act. PTI

