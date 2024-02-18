Kerala Guv slams higher education minister over university senate meeting

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 18 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday continued to attack state Higher Education Minister R Bindhu over her recent chairing of a senate meeting held at Kerala University here and alleged that her participation was "illegal" and a "violation of law".

A visibly fuming Khan said a senate meeting of the university can be chaired either by the Chancellor or by somebody authorised by him.

No other person has the right to preside over the meeting, he told reporters here when they asked about the senate meeting headed by Bindhu in her capacity as Pro-chancellor in the capital city on Friday.

"So, what I know is that, somebody claiming to be education minister tried to illegally enter the Senate hall...This is.,,violation of law," he said.

When the media pointed out the statements of the minister in this regard, Khan said "I am not going to respond to criminals." Minister Bindhu told reporters in Kozhikode that she had no time to waste over controversies.

"If it was not legal, the court can be approached," she said in reply to the Governor's criticism over her participation in the meeting.

She also sought to remind Khan that Kerala is a state that functions in a democratic and legal manner and in accordance with the Constitution.

The Governor had vehemently criticised the minister on Saturday, as well, on the same issue and alleged that she seems to be "totally ignorant" and has no respect towards the court and the law of the land. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)