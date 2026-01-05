Kerala govt hospital super, staffers booked for dialysis patients’ deaths

The superintendent of Haripad Taluk Hospital and some staff members were booked for alleged medical negligence in connection with the recent death of two dialysis patients in Kerala's Alappuzha district, the police said on Monday (January 5).

The case was registered against the hospital superintendent and the dialysis unit staff under Sections 125 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 106 (1) (causing death by rash or negligent acts) of BNS, police added.

Also read: Staff crunch hits new TN hospital blocks and health schemes

Haripad police registered the case based on the complaint from the kin of one of the deceased, Ramachandran (60), alleging that both had experienced fever and diarrhoea soon after the dialysis at the taluk hospital on December 29.

Complaints of unhygienic conditions

They alleged that the unhygienic conditions at the dialysis unit at the Haripad Taluk Hospital caused severe infection leading to their deaths. Both men were shifted to other hospitals where they developed uneasiness and died on subsequent days in late December, they added.

A native of Haripad, Ramachandran died on December 31 while undergoing treatment at a multi-speciality hospital in Mavelikkara. Majeed, hailing from Kayamkulam, died at a medical college hospital in the district on December 30, the FIR added.

Also read: India had 138 million chronic kidney disease cases in 2023, 2nd globally: Study

Though the accused, the superintendent of the hospital and the staff of the dialysis unit, were aware of the condition of the dialysis unit and that it could pose as a danger to human life, they ignored it, the complainant alleged.

(With agency inputs)