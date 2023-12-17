Kerala governor ‘deliberately attempting to destroy peace in state’: CM Vijayan

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Dec 17 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday accused Governor Arif Mohammed Khan of deliberately 'attempting to destroy' the peace in the southern state by making provocative statements.

The hard-hitting accusation by the CM came during a press conference held here as part of the Nava Kerala Sadas, an outreach programme of the state government.

Responding to reporters' queries about the Governor calling the protesting SFI activists as "criminals", Vijayan said Khan has "reached a situation where he is saying whatever comes to mind".

"He (Khan) is forgetting that he is the Governor of Kerala," the CM said.

Vijayan said that he had earlier also pointed out that Khan was "deliberately attempting to destroy the peace in the state through his actions" and the same has been proven by the Governor's subsequent actions.

"He (Khan) has tried to create the maximum possible provocation on every issue," he added.

The CM also criticised Khan for referring to the protesting activists of the CPI(M)'s student wing -- the Students Federation of India -- as "criminals" and "goondas".

"How can he use such rude words against the protesters?" he asked.

Khan, a day ago, reiterated that the volunteers of the ruling CPI(M)'s students' wing were "criminals" to whom he was not accountable to explain any of his decisions.

He had alleged that the protesting students were "criminals hired by the chief minister".

Earlier this week, he had accused the CM of 'conspiring' to hurt him physically.

Khan had made the accusation after his vehicle was allegedly attacked by SFI activists while he was on his way to the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to leave for Delhi.

On Sunday, Vijayan lashed out the Governor for attempting to confront the protesting SFI activists when they had allegedly blocked his vehicle and attacked it earlier this week.

"Has anyone ever tried to physically confront or take on those waving black flags at them? And then he (Khan) boasts that they (protestors) ran away when he went towards them. Look how provocative his statements are. His actions and interventions are totally bereft of common sense," the CM said.

Claiming that the Governor's actions were in violation of all normal protocols, he said the central government needs to take a look into that.

The CM further said that when black flags are waved at him or his cavalcade, neither he nor the ministers or members of the Left front use derogatory words against the protesters.

"We only say the protestors should not become violent. But, we do not get down from our vehicles and try to confront them. We let the police take action," Vijayan said.

The SFI has been staging widespread protests against the Governor alleging that he has been pushing the BJP-RSS nominees to the senate of various universities in Kerala using his authority as the Chancellor of the universities in the state.

The SFI has been alleging that Khan's actions were part of the saffronisation agenda of the BJP. PTI

