Kerala Guv wraps up policy address in Assembly in less than 2 mins, reads only the last para

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 25 (PTI) Amidst the ongoing tension between the ruling Left front in the state and Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, he on Thursday quickly concluded the government's policy address in the Assembly by only reading out its last paragraph.

Khan, who reached the Assembly at 9 am, concluded the policy address before 9.02 am and left the House by 9.04.

He began the address by greeting everyone in the House and then said, "I will now read the last para." Khan and the Left government have been at loggerheads over several issues, primarily about the functioning of universities in the state and his non-signing of certain bills passed by the Assembly. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)