Kerala: First toll booth in Idukki district opens on Gap Road

The first toll booth in Kerala’s Idukki district started functioning on Monday (November 27). It is at Devikulam, near Munnar, on the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway (NH-85).

The toll plaza at Lockhart near Devikulam on Gap Road is on the 42km Munnar-Bodimettu stretch of the National Highway. The toll booth began operations at 8 am on Monday.

Cars, jeeps and other light motor vehicles need to pay Rs 35 (one-way) and Rs 55 (two-way). For those residing within 20 kilometres radius of the toll booth, a monthly pass of Rs 330 is available, for non-commercial vehicles, according to the National High Authority of India (NHAI) officials.

The upgradation of NH-85 from Bodimettu to Munnar (41.78 km) to two lanes with paved shoulders on EPC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction) Mode began in 2017. However, the work was delayed due to several issues, including landslips.

The Bodimettu to Munnar stretch is part of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway. In October this year, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari was to inaugurate it but was postponed.