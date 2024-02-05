Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal presents budget in assembly for fiscal 2024-25

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 5 (PTI) Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Monday presented the state's budget for the financial year 2024-25 in the assembly.

In his budget speech, Balagopal said that the state government plans to bring in investment worth Rs three lakh crore in the next three years.

He said that Kerala has been at the forefront in the country and was moving forward steadily.

The minister also blamed the Centre's economic policies and alleged neglect of Kerala for the southern state's financial problems. PTI

