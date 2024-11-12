Kerala | Dramatic scenes at MLA Anvar's press meet; EC terms it poll violation

Thrissur (Kerala), Nov 12 (PTI) Dramatic scenes were witnessed at bypoll-bound Chelakkara Assembly constituency here on Tuesday when Election Commission officials gave a notice to independent MLA P V Anvar amidst his press conference to stop the same as it was in violation of the model code of conduct (MCC), a direction he refused to comply with.

Anvar, with whom the CPI(M) severed ties following his allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and senior police officers in the state, began his press conference claiming intimidation by the police to stop the event.

Questioning "why Vijayan was scared," the MLA from Nilambur assembly constituency in Malappuram district contended that intimidatory tactics would not stop him.

Several minutes into his press conference, an election official arrived there with police and handed over a notice to Anvar, who founded the Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK) recently, asking him to stop the same.

Anvar, in turn, questioned the basis for the notice and asked the official to show the provision of the law that prohibits holding a press conference.

The official told the MLA that according to the MCC, telecasting of election-related matters is not permitted in the last 48 hours before voting, which will take place on November 13, and therefore, his press conference was in violation of the same.

As Anvar disagreed with the official and kept asking him to read out the provisions of law that prohibit the press conference, the official left the venue.

As the official walked away, Anvar said that the Election Commission was silent on the alleged violation of poll norms by candidates of all three major fronts -- LDF, UDF and NDA -- as they spent much more than the limit of Rs 40 lakh per candidate.

He said that he has given a complaint regarding the same to the Commission.

The election official, meanwhile, told reporters outside the venue that a notice has been given to Anvar and his refusal to comply with the same has been communicated to the Commission.

"There will be further action soon. It will take time to issue an order. Please wait," the official said and left the venue with the police.

However, appearing unconcerned with what happened, Anvar continued with his press conference on various issues, including human-animal conflict in various parts of the state.

Anvar's social collective, Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK), has fielded former Congress leader N K Sudhir as its candidate in the Chelakkara bypoll.

The bypoll campaigning for the Chelakkara assembly seat concluded on Monday evening with both the LDF and UDF expressing confidence about their victory.

The by-election became necessary after K Radhakrishnan was elected to the Lok Sabha this year. PTI

