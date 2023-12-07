Kerala doc suicide: Boyfriend, who called off wedding over 'dowry', arrested

With a young doctor’s suicide over alleged dowry demands rocking Kerala, the police on Thursday (December 7) detained her friend after the state government ordered a probe into the matter. The friend, also a doctor, had allegedly backed out of their marriage proposal recently as her family couldn’t meet the demand for hefty dowry.

Shahana (26), a postgraduate student in the surgery department of the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram, was found unconscious at her apartment and later declared brought dead at the hospital on Tuesday. A suicide note found at her apartment read, “Everyone wants money only,” it is learnt.

According to local media reports, Dr Shahana lived with her mother and two siblings. Her father, who worked in the Gulf, died two years back. She was in a relationship with Dr EA Ruwais and the two decided to marry.



Lure for dowry



Dr Shahana's family has alleged that Dr Ruwais' family demanded 150 gold sovereigns, 15 acres of land and a BMW car in dowry. When her family said they cannot meet the demand, her boyfriend’s family called off the wedding, forcing her to take the extreme step.

Based on their statements, Ruwais, her friend who is also a postgraduate doctor in the College, was taken into custody from Karunagappally early on Thursday, police said.



“We have taken him into custody based on the statements of the victim’s family. He is being interrogated,” a senior officer told PTI. He said a case of unnatural death was registered soon after the woman doctor’s death. Sections of abetment to suicide and Dowry Prohibition Act were added based on the statements of Dr Shahana’s family, he added. “We have to check the veracity of various statements we have recorded. Further proceedings including his arrest will be decided only after that,” the officer said.

The government had on Wednesday ordered a probe into the death of Shahana after allegations of dowry related issues causing the suicide cropped up. Health Minister Veena George directed the director of the Women and Child Development Department to carry out a probe and submit a report regarding this.

The state Minority Commission also intervened into the issue and initiated a case on its own based on media reports in this regard. Its Chairperson AA Rasheed directed the district collector, city police commissioner and director of medical education to appear before the Commission during its next sitting here on December 14 and submit a report on the incident.

Women’s panel steps in



State Women’s Commission Chairperson P Sathidevi visited Shahana’s residence in nearby Venjaramoodu and consoled her mother on Wednesday. The victim’s father, who was working in the Middle East, died recently.

Expressing grief and concern over the alleged suicide of the young doctor, Sathidevi said stringent measures should be taken if the mental agony caused due to dowry had forced her to take the extreme step.

People close to the deceased’s family had alleged that Shahana was depressed as her friend had backed out of their marriage citing dowry as the reason.



(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

