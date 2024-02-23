The Federal
Kerala: CPI(M) local secretary hacked to death in Kozhikode

According to sources, there was some tension between CPI(M) and BJP/RSS workers over the administration of the temple

23 Feb 2024 1:41 AM GMT

PV Sathyanathan (64), CPI(M) secretary of Koyilandy town central local committee, was hacked to death on Thursday night while he was returning home after attending the festival at Perivattur Cheriyapuram temple.

According to sources, there was some tension between CPI(M) and BJP/RSS workers over the administration of the temple. However, police are yet to ascertain the motive and identify the perpetrators of the crime.

As per media reports, Sathyanathan sustained more than four injuries including one on his neck. He was immediately rushed to a local hospital in Koyilandy, but succumbed to his injuries before reaching there.

CPI(M) and BJP/RSS have been at daggers drawn in the state for years and they have often accused each other of attacking their workers. Earlier, a CPI(M) worker was brutally murdered exactly a couple of years back, on February 22, 2022, in Kannur. CPI(M) leaders as well as the kin of the deceased had alleged that the RSS workers were behind the attack.

