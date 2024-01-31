Kerala: Court sentences Assam man to 82 yrs in prison for raping minor step-daughter

Kochi, Jan 31 (PTI) A Kerala court sentenced a person from Assam living in the state to a cumulative imprisonment of 82 years on Wednesday for repeatedly raping and impregnating his 13-year-old step-daughter over two years ago. He will serve a maximum of 20 years for the crime.

Perumbavoor Fast Track Special Court judge Dinesh M Pillai sentenced the man to 20 years each for four different offences under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and two years under the Juvenile Justice Act, for a total of 82 years, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Sindhu said.

However, as the sentences have to be served concurrently and the highest of the jail terms given to the man is 20 years, he will serve 20 years in prison, the SPP said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.1 lakh on the convict, ordering that it be paid as compensation to the victim, if the amount is recovered from the man.

The girl, who hails from West Bengal, was raped for five days by her step father who threatened her with a knife at their place of residence near Kuruppampady here, the prosecutor said.

As a result of the rape, the child became pregnant, the SPP said, adding that the pregnancy was medically terminated. PTI

