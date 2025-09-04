Kerala: Congress to intensify protests over youth leader's 'torture'

Thrissur (Kerala), Sep 4 (PTI) The opposition Congress in Kerala on Thursday said it would intensify protests over the alleged custodial torture of Youth Congress leader V S Sujith if stringent action is not taken against the five policemen accused in the case.

Senior Congress leaders met Sujith after CCTV footage surfaced on Wednesday showing him purportedly being assaulted by police officials inside Kunnamkulam police station in 2005.

Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, V D Satheeshan said in Koonammavu, Ernakulam, that the party would organise mass protests if the accused policemen are not punished.

"We will go to any extreme beyond what has been done so far by Congress. There is no compromise in this matter," he told reporters.

Satheesan alleged that Sujith was brutally tortured by the police despite being innocent.

"He did not commit any offence. A false case was fabricated, accusing him of creating a nuisance under the influence of liquor. Medical tests later proved he had not consumed liquor," Satheeshan said.

"This is evidence of custodial torture in Kerala police stations. We demand the immediate dismissal of such policemen with criminal mentalities from service." Satheeshan rejected the statement of Thrissur DIG of Police that action had already been taken.

"The so-called disciplinary measures were only to protect the accused policemen. The police are being controlled by a group in the Chief Minister’s office, and the DIG should not become the spokesperson of that group," he said.

He further alleged that this was the most tainted era in the history of the Kerala police and claimed there was interference from the CPI(M) district committee, senior party leaders, and a senior police officer.

"Even a detailed report prepared by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime Detachment) was suppressed," he alleged.

Meanwhile, KPCC president Sunny Joseph, Chalakudy MP Benny Behnan, and Congress leader T N Prathapan visited Sujith at the Thrissur District Congress Committee office.

Joseph also demanded the dismissal of the accused policemen.

"A criminal case should be registered against these officers. Sujith is not alone. Congress and the people of Kerala, who want proper law and order, are with him. The Chief Minister and the Home Department are siding with the accused," he said.

Sujith alleged that the accused policemen had even offered him Rs 20 lakh to settle the case.

"The CCTV footage was obtained only after a prolonged legal battle under the Right to Information Act. There were attempts to suppress the case, and only minor offences were charged. These officials are still in service, and no strict action has been taken against them," he said.

Meanwhile, Youth Congress workers in Malappuram carried out a protest march to the residence of Sub Inspector Nuhman, one of the accused.

The march turned violent after protesters tried to climb over barricades erected by police, resulting in a lathi charge that left several injured.

Nuhman was not at his residence and is currently staying at the police quarters in Thrissur. PTI

