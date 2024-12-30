Kerala: Congress MLA Uma Thomas severely injured in fall from stadium gallery

Kochi, Dec 29 (PTI) Thrikkakara Congress MLA Uma Thomas is under critical care treatment after sustaining head and spinal injuries, reportedly after falling from a gallery at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium here on Sunday evening.

The severely bleeding MLA was rushed to a private hospital near the stadium by volunteers and others.

According to a medical bulletin issued by the hospital, injuries were found on the head and the spinal cord. Due to the fractures sustained on the face and ribs, there is internal bleeding in the lungs, it added.

Hospital authorities said the condition of the MLA, who has been placed on ventilator support, is still under critical care treatment.

She reportedly hit her head on the concrete ground after falling from the VIP gallery of the stadium, approximately 15 ft high, sources said.

Uma Thomas had arrived at the stadium to attend a dance programme which was scheduled to be inaugurated by Culture Affairs Minister Saji Cherian, the sources added.

According to Congress sources, there was limited space in between the front row seats and the edge of the gallery that was ‘barricaded’ using a ribbon.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve, who visited the hospital, said an expert medical team from the Health Department would soon join the hospital's doctors.

Health Minister Veena George said that an expert medical team from the Health Department would assess the health condition of Uma Thomas.

The team, led by Kottayam Medical College Superintendent Dr Jayakumar, includes specialists from Kottayam Government Medical College and Ernakulam Government Medical College, along with the hospital's existing medical board.

The health minister also held discussions with Minister Rajeeve, who is in-charge of the district, and interacted with the doctors overseeing Uma Thomas's treatment.

Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, who also visited the hospital, said the immediate priority is to ensure proper medical care for the injured legislator. "Her condition is stabilising," he added.

Uma Thomas had arrived to attend the event 'Mridanga Naadam' at the stadium, where approximately 12,000 dancers, including actor-dancer Divya Unni, performed Bharatanatyam in a bid for a Guinness World Record.

Congress leaders have alleged lapses in safety protocols at the stadium.

According to Hibi Eden MP, there was insufficient barricading in the VIP gallery, with only a ribbon marking the edge.

Meanwhile, Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya inspected the accident site.

The police said they would register a case regarding the alleged security lapses. PTI

