Kerala: Congress march to DGP office turns violent; police use water cannons, tear gas

The Kerala police on Saturday (December 23) used tear gas and water cannons to disperse protestors after a march by the opposition Congress towards the Kerala DGP office in Thiruvananthapuram turned violent, as agitators hurled stones and sticks.

The march was organised by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) alleging police atrocities against its workers during an agitation over the ongoing 'Nava Kerala Sadas' outreach programme of the Left government.

Senior leaders including KPCC chief K Sudhakaran, Leader of Opposition in the assembly VD Satheesan, senior leader Ramesh Chennithala and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, among others, were present on the makeshift stage near the DGP office when the police used tear gas and water cannons.

Sudhakaran and Chennithala were visibly affected by the tear gas and were escorted by the Congress workers to an available car nearby. Both the leaders were taken to a nearby hospital for necessary medical attention.

Speaking to the media from the hospital, Sudhakaran termed the attack against the party leaders as 'unprecedented'. “We were holding a peaceful protest. The goons among the police attacked without any provocation while senior leaders were present,” he claimed.

Hitting out at the police, Satheesan said such an “attack” against the leaders took place for the first time in the history of Kerala. “The police acted upon the directions of the Chief Minister to harm the Congress leaders. The police chief has handed the reins of Kerala's security to the ruling CPI(M). Certain people in the CMO are controlling the police force,” Satheesan alleged in a statement.

Thiruvananthapuram MP and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said a tear gas shell burst just behind the stage where at least six MPs and numerous party MLAs were present.

Tharoor said it was a “premeditated” attack on the Congress party. “We want to know upon whose instruction the party leaders were attacked. We have the right to protest in this country. The MPs and MLAs will approach the respective privilege committees against this attack on elected representatives,” he said.

Reacting to the events later in the day, Tharoor in a post on X, formerly Twitter, said he had "another new political experience of the first-of-my-lifetime kind" and lamented "Kerala has descended into the rule of the lawless".





Today I was able to add, albeit unwillingly, another new political experience of the first-of-my-lifetime kind: being one of the hundreds of victims of a completely unjustified and wanton attack by Kerala Police using the highest-grade tear-gas and water cannons against a… — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 23, 2023

“Today I was able to add, albeit unwillingly, another new political experience of the first-of-my-lifetime kind: being one of the hundreds of victims of a completely unjustified and wanton attack by Kerala Police using the highest-grade tear-gas and water cannons against a peaceful protest rally.”

Meanwhile, his party colleague Chennithala said the police attacked without any provocation and the leaders complained of breathlessness.

As soon as Sudhakaran concluded his speech, the party men started climbing the barricades erected near the DGP office and attempted to force their way past the security cordon.

As Satheesan was addressing the workers, a tear gas shell exploded behind the stage following which the meeting ended abruptly.

Later, the police used water cannons and fired tear gas shells forcing the workers and the leaders to disperse.

