Kerala Cong MLA's condition shows signs of improvement, says minister

Kochi, Dec 30 (PTI) Condition of Thrikkakara Congress MLA Uma Thomas, who suffered severe head and spinal injuries from a fall off a gallery at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium here on Sunday evening, shows signs of improvement Minister Rajeeve said.

Whereas, the private hospital treating Uma Thomas, in its latest medical bulletin issued on Monday, stated that her vital signs are stable while her lung injury has slightly worsened.

Minister who visited the hospital on Monday said that the health condition of the MLA is showing signs of improvement.

In a medical bulletin issued on Monday morning, the private hospital treating her stated that while her vital signs remain stable, she needs to stay on the ventilator for several days due to severe lung injuries.

Priority is given to treat the lung injury with antibiotics, the bulletin added.

A CT scan conducted on Monday morning revealed that the head injury has not worsened, and there is no increase in internal bleeding, it said.

However, the lung injuries have slightly worsened, the bulletin said.

The scan also detected an undisplaced cervical spine fracture, it noted.

While immediate intervention is not required, necessary treatments will be considered once her condition stabilised, the bulletin added.

A special medical team, led by Dr Jayakumar, Superintendent of Kottayam Medical College, comprising specialists from Kottayam Government Medical College and Ernakulam Government Medical College, as well as the hospital's existing medical board, is closely monitoring her condition.

The Minister Rajeeve also assured that a detailed investigation would be conducted into the alleged negligence on the part of the organisers of the event.

Following the incident, engineers from the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), which maintains the stadium, inspected the place.

GCDA Chairman K Chandran Pillai stated that they would carry out a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, the Kochi city police registered a case on Monday against the organisers for alleged safety lapses in organising the event and setting up the stage without adhering to safety norms.

Uma Thomas is in serious condition after sustaining head and spinal injuries, reportedly after falling from the VIP gallery of the stadium, approximately 15 feet high.

She came to the stadium to attend 'Mridanga Naadam', an event where approximately 12,000 dancers, including actor-dancer Divya Unni, performed Bharatanatyam in a bid to set a Guinness World Record.

Congress leaders have alleged lapses in safety protocols at the stadium. PTI

