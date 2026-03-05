Kerala CM urges responsible reporting on Gulf conflict to ease expat families' anxiety

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 5 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday urged the media to report developments related to the West Asia conflict with utmost care, saying accurate and balanced coverage can help ease concerns among expatriates and their families.

He was speaking at an online meeting with editors of various media organisations.

“In the backdrop of the West Asia conflict, the media have an important role in providing reassurance to expatriates and their family members,” the CM said.

Vijayan noted that almost every family in Kerala has, directly or indirectly, some connection with Gulf countries.

“News of conflict in the region can increase fear and anxiety among families here. Therefore, every report related to the conflict must be presented with seriousness and caution. This is a time for visual, print and online media to act with utmost responsibility,” he said.

Vijayan stressed that such reports should be based only on information received through official channels.

“Facts should not be allowed to slip. Even slight exaggeration can affect expatriates and their families in many ways,” he said.

The CM underlined the need to ensure the credibility of news reports. “Unverified information and rumours on social media must not, under any circumstances, be published as news,” he said.

Vijayan said reports should rely only on credible sources such as the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian embassies and official communications from the countries concerned.

Referring to the rush to report breaking news, Vijayan said: “There is often competition to break news. At the leadership level itself, there must be intervention to prevent situations where facts go wrong in the name of competition.” He also warned against sensational presentation. “Highly emotional reporting of missile strikes, drone attacks, fires and explosions can create unnecessary fear among expatriate families,” he said, adding that balanced reporting explaining the actual extent of the conflict is essential.

“Reports should not create a general impression that all Gulf countries are equally at risk,” he said, suggesting that discussions should include assessments by experts and those experienced in diplomatic matters.

The CM asked media organisations to prioritise the safety of expatriates.

“Personal details such as workplace and address should not be disclosed except when absolutely necessary. Those working in high-risk areas should not be presented in a sensational manner,” he said.

Instead, the media should focus on safety advisories, official announcements and guidelines, and regularly publicise official assistance mechanisms, Vijayan added.

He urged media houses to help share helpline numbers and support systems, including emergency contacts of Indian embassies, assistance centres of the Ministry of External Affairs, and services of NORKA Roots.

Highlighting the need to counter misinformation, Vijayan said fact-checking systems must be strengthened to prevent fake images and old videos from being circulated as new incidents.

He added that the media can help bring expatriates’ issues, including employment problems, travel restrictions and security concerns, to the attention of authorities.

Matters related to airfares could be taken up with the Central government, and maximum information would be shared through Non-Resident Keralites' Affairs, Vijayan said.

The CM said the interaction was initiated, taking into account the views expressed at the recent online meeting of the Loka Kerala Sabha. PTI

