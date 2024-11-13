Kerala CM unveils Swami Chatbot AI assistant logo for Sabarimala pilgrims

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 13 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday unveiled the logo of the AI assistant "Swami Chatbot" designed to enhance the experience of the pilgrimage to the Sabarimala temple.

Accessible through a smartphone interface, the Swami Chatbot, introduced by the Pathanamthitta district administration, offers comprehensive services in six languages-- English, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada.

The chatbot provides information on temple activities such as security, puja timings, and details regarding airports and railway stations, an official release said here.

It also ensures efficient services from essential departments like the police and forest services, offering pilgrims a safe and precise pilgrimage experience.

Through this modern digital system, the district administration assures that the Sabarimala journey will become more convenient and secure, delivering services to the devotees as quickly as possible, the release said.

This initiative was set up with the cooperation of the Muthoot Group, it added. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)